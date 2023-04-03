Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,404 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of XPO opened at $31.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

