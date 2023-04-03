Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

