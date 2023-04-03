10,764 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Aptiv by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv Stock Performance

In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $112.19 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

