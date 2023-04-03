Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 388,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Featured Articles

