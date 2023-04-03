Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 6,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608 in the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,006,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,710,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

