Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Expands By 10.6%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Price Performance

Berry stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $602.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.48%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Berry by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Berry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

