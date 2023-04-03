BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $124.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

