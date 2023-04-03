Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 23.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.