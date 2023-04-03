Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 23.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.
In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
