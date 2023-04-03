Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,091 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $142,740.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 2,909 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 6,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,652 shares of company stock worth $100,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $15.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 31.30%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

