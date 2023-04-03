BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of BIGC opened at $8.94 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 592,007 shares of company stock worth $5,909,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,512,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 240,008 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.