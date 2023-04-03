BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BigCommerce Price Performance
Shares of BIGC opened at $8.94 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,512,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 240,008 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
- AI Design Sends Synopsys, Nvidia, TSMC & Other Chip Stocks Higher
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.