Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Drops By 9.8%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNNR opened at $10.24 on Monday. Banner Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $612,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Banner Acquisition Company Profile

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

