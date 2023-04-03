Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bridgford Foods Stock Performance
Shares of BRID opened at $13.96 on Monday. Bridgford Foods has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 0.14%.
Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.
