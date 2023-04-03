Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,996.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,535 shares of company stock valued at $142,098. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

