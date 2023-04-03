Short Interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Expands By 6.8%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 33,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Vinco Ventures Trading Up 0.1 %

BBIG opened at $0.32 on Monday. Vinco Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.