BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 195.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx Trading Up 4.6 %

About BioLineRx

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

