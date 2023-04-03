A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZ. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

