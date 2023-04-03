Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 236,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of BFRI stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.04.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
