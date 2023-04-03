Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 236,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Biofrontera Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

About Biofrontera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Articles

