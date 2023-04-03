Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Update

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 28th total of 365,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 705.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 215,582 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

BLBD opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

