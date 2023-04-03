International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

