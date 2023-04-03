International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 61,209 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 231.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $277.77 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.27. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

