International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 345,204 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9,242.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $472.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $440.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.