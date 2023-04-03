Citigroup Increases iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $130.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

