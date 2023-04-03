Citigroup Increases iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $130.00

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.