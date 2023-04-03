International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 387,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

