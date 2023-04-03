Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,578 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 14.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 28.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.96 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

