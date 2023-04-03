International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 70,873.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,070 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $301,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN opened at $25.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.61.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.