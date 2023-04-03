International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

