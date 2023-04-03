iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 469,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

