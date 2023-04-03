International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in PDD by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,141,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,632,000 after buying an additional 280,883 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD opened at $75.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. HSBC decreased their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

