AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

