International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.44% of Cable One as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,052,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP raised its holdings in Cable One by 13,532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cable One Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $702.00 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $724.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

