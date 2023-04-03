International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,817 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.6 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 15.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.