International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $979,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $49.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

