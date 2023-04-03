Citigroup Raises Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $430.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $372.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.80.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $373.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $429.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,426,262 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $147,125,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $81,541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

