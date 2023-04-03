International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $719,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $742.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

