Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 487.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $122.83 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

