International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $644,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MQY. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 138,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 88.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.