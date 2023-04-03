International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,528 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $127.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

