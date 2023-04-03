Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $320.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

