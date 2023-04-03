Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 103,255 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $125,971.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,012,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

