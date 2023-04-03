IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 19.3 %

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $588.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.