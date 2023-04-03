Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

