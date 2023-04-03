Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $92.69 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

