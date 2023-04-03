Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

DE opened at $412.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.15 and a 200-day moving average of $405.66. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

