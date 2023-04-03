Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

