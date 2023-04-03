Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,517,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,941,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $82.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.80. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.42 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,518 shares of company stock worth $1,045,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

