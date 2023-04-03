Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after buying an additional 132,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,572,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,354,000 after buying an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $3,002,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,555,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,855,571.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,023,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $203.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.99 and a fifty-two week high of $293.64.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

