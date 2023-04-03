Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.70 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

