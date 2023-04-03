Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,605 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $285.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.