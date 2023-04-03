Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Atkore worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

