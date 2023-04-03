Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Trading Up 2.3% This Week (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $69.12 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,835.57 or 0.06492537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

